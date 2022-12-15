T-Mobile opened its newest retail location in Minnesota and its first retail store in Red Wing. The store opened for business on Friday, Dec. 9, and is located at the intersection of South Service Road and Tyler Road South.
Customers and wireless shoppers in the area will now have convenient access to a local T-Mobile store where they can choose service plans, smartphones, tablets and accessories that best meet their wireless needs.
It’s the first store to support Goodhue County with other locations in Northfield and Hastings. The company has more than 100 retail locations across the state.
The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Red Wing location is part of T-Mobile’s efforts to expand its retail footprint with the addition of new stores in small towns and rural communities across the country, including southern Minnesota.
“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease of connecting in-person with our team of experts for personalized solutions and the convenience of exploring hands-on with our products and services,” said Jon Freier, president of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group. “Our retail, care and network teams are excited and ready to serve the great people of Goodhue County."
As part of T-Mobile’s commitment to help small towns and rural communities thrive, the company launched its T-Mobile Hometown Grants program in early 2021 – a $25 million, five-year initiative that provides grants to 100 small towns each year to use toward city beautification projects and public improvements.
To date, the T-Mobile Hometown Grants program has provided nearly $90,000 in funding in Minnesota.
