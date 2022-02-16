A community fundraiser recently reached its goal of raising $10,000 to purchase “Synchronous,” a sculpture brought to Red Wing as part of the Red Wing Downtown Art Walk. The sculpture became a community favorite and a fund was started to purchase the piece.
Funds raised were provided to Downtown Main Street for the purchase of the sculpture from the artists and to cover related expenses. Following the purchase, the sculpture, plate and pedestal are set to be donated to the city.
Synchronous artists Tim James and Aidan Demarais issued the following press release:
“Red Wing is the absolute perfect home for Synchronous and we are thrilled that a group of inspired citizens in partnership with Downtown Main Street and the community worked together to make Synchronous a permanent piece in your beautiful river town!
“The placement could not be better; it showcases Synchronous’ features, blends in harmoniously with its surroundings and ushers people into the downtown core.
“Public art always expresses the spirit of a place, and we are so proud to be a permanent part of this community's creative and inspirational energy.”
Synchronous can be seen on the corner of Main Street and East Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.