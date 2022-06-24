The Synchronous sculpture stands tall at the entrance to downtown Red Wing in front of the Chamber of Commerce office.
In the afternoon when the light hits it just right, a beautiful array of color fills the downtown entryway.
Synchronous, by artists Tim James and Aidan Demarais, has stood in Red Wing for about a year. Originally the art was installed as a temporary piece; however, many in the art community grew fond of the sculpture and pulled funding together to purchase the piece as a permanent part of downtown Red Wing.
The sculpture is an 8-foot-tall kinetic sculpture. According to Red Wing Arts, “The sculpture represents the merging of efforts between angular, round, smooth and textured surfaces: ultimately depicting the ever-elusive state of harmony.”
During the 2022 Sculpture Tour hosted by Red Wing Arts, the community celebrated the sculpture becoming a permanent part of downtown.
Mayor Mike Wilson spoke at the ceremony, he said, “This is wonderful, this is typical for Red Wing whether it is raising money to build the YMCA across the street, paid in full. Or the Sheldon Theater and restoring that, paid in full. And buying artwork like this, paid in full.”
He continued, “It is great what this community does and I’m very proud of what everybody in the community can do.”
Many members of the community came together for this special moment. As the city has aimed to continue growing the art community in Red Wing and invested in creating programs and opportunities for efforts like this, the community is able to see the outcome of what can happen when they come together.
Megan Tsui, the executive director at Downtown Main Street, also spoke about the work that went into the sculpture walk in Red Wing.
“This is the first purchase that we hope is one of many more that the community can take part in and bring to town, sculptures that the community falls in love with that we have here temporarily. We want to be able to continue to bring them here and make them permanent,” Tsui said.
A committee formed behind the scenes to make this fundraiser happen. Brain and Joyce Peterson helped to create the committee and coordinate ways to raise the money. With the committee’s effort, the community reached the $10,000 goal to purchase the sculpture.
A statement was read on behalf of Joyce Peterson, one of the committee members who spearheaded the initiative to raise funds for the purchase of “Synchronous.”
In her statement she wrote, “While touring the first sculpture walk, the grand opening participants watched as the sunset hit and beautifully illuminated the side Synchronous, the buzz amongst those present was that this luminous piece was like a gateway to downtown announcing that Red Wing cares about community art.
“After thinking for quite some time that the people of Red Wing could, by working together, crowdsource something wonderful for our community, I felt I had truly found that special something,” Peterson said.
The sculpture will remain at the corner of Main Street and East Avenue in front of the Chamber of Commerce as a “gateway to downtown.”
