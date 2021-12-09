Red Wing residents are raising funds to purchase the sculpture titled “Synchronous,” which is currently on loan to the city for the Red Wing Art Walk. It is on display on the corner of Main Street and East Avenue.
This piece received the most votes for the walk’s People’s Choice Award. It is one of the most affordable sculptures in the Art Walk, priced at $9,000.
Funds raised will be provided to Downtown Main Street to purchase the sculpture from the artist. The $10,000 goal would cover the expense to replace the existing plate and pedestal. Once the purchase is complete the sculpture, plate and pedestal will be donated to the city of Red Wing.
If the total fundraising goal is not met the funds will be used for future expenses related to the Art Walk.
To learn more about the sculpture, visit redwingartwalk.com. To donate money to purchase the sculpture, visit downtownredwing.networkforgood.com.
