The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the man injured during a use-of-force incident on Nov. 22 in Red Wing.
Fernando Javier Carbajal, 24, of Red Wing was shot during a physical altercation with a Goodhue County Sheriff’s Deputy.
The bureau has also identified the deputy involved in the use-of-force incident.
- Deputy Steve Sutton-Brown fired his department handgun. He has been a law enforcement officer for 19½ years. He is on standard administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of investigation.
The release of the names came one week after the incident
Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, witnesses called 911 to report a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole near Bay Point Park.
The driver left the vehicle and was walking away from the crash. Deputy Sutton-Brown was taking part in training nearby and arrived on the scene first.
He was not wearing his standard uniform but had on a sweatshirt that identified him as a member of the sheriff’s office. His unmarked car also had its emergency lights turned on.
Witnesses say the man later identified as Carbajal charged the deputy as he approached, and the two engaged in a physical altercation.
Because Sutton-Brown had come from training, he did not have his normal array of tools, including less-lethal options like aerosol, a baton or a Taser.
At one point during the altercation Sutton-Brown fell and injured his foot. He discharged his firearm three times. Carbajal was unarmed.
After being shot, Carbajal was transported to Mayo Clinic-Red Wing, then Mayo Clinic-Rochester where he was treated and released into the custody of the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office the following day.
He has since been charged in connection to this incident. After a court appearance, Carbajal posted bail and is no longer in custody. Sutton-Brown was treated for his injury at Mayo Clinic-Red Wing.
Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime scene personnel recovered three bullet casings at the scene. There is no video showing the shooting. A witness took video of the altercation prior to the shooting but stopped recording before Sutton-Brown shot Carbajal.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office requested that the state bureau investigate the incident. Once the investigation is complete, the bureau will present its findings without recommendation to the Goodhue County Attorney’s Office for review.
