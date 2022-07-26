It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Susan Betcher.
On July 10, county commissioner Paul Drotos called her and asked if she would replace him due to his ongoing battle with terminal cancer of the brain, lung and bones.
Before that she never considered being a commissioner.
Nine days later, she was sworn in on July 19 by 1st Judicial District Judge Douglas Bayley as the District 5 commissioner.
District 5 covers the 4th ward of Red Wing and the townships of Wacouta, Florence and Hay Creek.
“When he called I didn’t think it was for this position,” Betcher said. “Paul and I have a mutual friend and have known each other for about a decade, but this wasn’t on my mind.”
Betcher retired on June 7 from her 35-year career as a psychiatrist.
To celebrate, she took a three-week trip to Newfoundland with her husband, Stephen – he recently retired as the longest running Goodhue County attorney. The pair have two children and grandchildren.
“The trip was wonderful,” Betcher said. “It was a little longer because of some flight delays, but that was good too.”
Betcher had just returned home when Drotos offered her the position.
“We spoke about me being commissioner, and he believed I was the right person for the job,” she said. “If he believed it, I agreed I would do it. I didn’t have anything planned for retirement yet anyways.”
Betcher lived in Red Wing until she was 16 and her family moved to Wacouta.
“Growing up in and near Red Wing was wonderful, and I really enjoyed the nature,” she said. “My father was a City Hall employee and owned a printing shop in town.”
She graduated from Colvill High – part of the Red Wing school district – and went to the University of Minnesota for her doctoral studies.
“After college, I came back to Wacouta and stayed,” Betcher said. “I practiced around this area and served on the township board for six years.”
Betcher started as county commissioner the same day she was appointed.
“Most commissioners get some time to become familiar with the position and county challenges before actually being sworn in and starting,” she said. “I’m going in headfirst.”
She has already been in several committee meetings and been introduced to the other commission members.
“Right now it’s all about learning,” Betcher said. “I need to understand what the county is facing and its challenges. I am spending a lot of time researching and hope to find my goals for the county.”
As she gets familiar with everything, Betcher plans to use her township board experience to guide her.
“I learned a lot about how smaller, rural places work,” she said. “I also come from this area so using those community connections will be important.”
Betcher hopes to go back to Drotos for guidance from time to time when he is able.
“It will be impossible to fill his shoes, but I will try,” she said. “He did a great job, and I wish him well.”
Her first county board meeting is Aug. 11 at the local fair.
“The county is beautiful, and I hope to ensure it’s a great place to work and live,” she said. “I’m excited and nervous to be in this position, but I will work for the citizens to increase the value of this place.”
Betcher will serve until 2025 and at this time has not decided if she will run for re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.