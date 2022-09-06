Susan Betcher was once again appointed to fill the vacancy of the late Paul Drotos on the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners.
Betcher was appointed to the District 5 seat at the July 19 board meeting at Drotos’ request. However, after Drotos died County Attorney Stephen O’Keefe said the interim appointment ended with the death, and the county needed to hold a special election to fill the seat.
The appointment Tuesday followed a public hearing by the board. Again, the appointment is interim until the special election can be held.
A special election must take place to fill the vacancy because there is more than a year left on the term for the District 5 commissioner seat,” O’Keefe told the board on Aug. 11.
The special election cannot be held until Feb. 14, 2023. Without appointing an interim commissioner, the seat for District 5 would remain empty for several months, leaving the residents of that district without a representative.
Going into the special election, if more than two people apply for candidacy then the county will hold a primary election in February and a general election in April.
On Tuesday, the county Board of Commissioners held a public hearing to fill the vacancy created in District 5. After hearing from constituents who live in the district, the board voted to appoint Susan Betcher as interim commissioner.
Following the appointment, Betcher was sworn in by Chief Judge Kevin Mark of the 1st Judicial District.
On the recommendation of County Auditor and Treasurer Brian Anderson, the board set Feb. 14th for the special primary election and April 11 as the special general election date.
This schedule assumes that a special primary election is required. In the event that a special primary is not required because two or fewer candidates file for the open seat, the general election could be set for Feb. 14.
Later in the meeting board Chair Jason Majerus officially swore in the newly hired Veteran Services officer, Justin Kent. In his remarks to the board, Kent talked about previous experience and his continuing passion for helping veterans.
