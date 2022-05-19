After 11 years working for Red Wing Public Schools, Superintendent Karsten Anderson has resigned.
“Undoubtedly, my time in Red Wing has been unbelievably rewarding,” Anderson said. “I will miss the students as well as my friends and colleagues in Red Wing.”
Anderson’s last day will be June 30 and he has accepted another superintendent position for St. Francis Area Schools, starting July 1.
“St. Francis Area Schools is a great district that serves several communities just northwest of Minneapolis,” Anderson said. “I am excited about the opportunity to work, live and experience the area.”
The Red Wing School Board plans to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, in a special meeting to discuss the search process for a new superintendent.
Anderson said there will be several qualified candidates who will be interested in this position and he will help with the transition as much as possible.
“Red Wing Public Schools is a great place to learn,” Anderson said. “The district, like other districts throughout the country, has experienced challenges over the past year or two, but Red Wing is on the right path. Board members and employees are completely committed to providing strong educational experiences for all children who attend our schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.