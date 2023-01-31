At every turn in downtown Red Wing a variety of unique art pieces can be enjoyed by visitors and residents.
The commitment to creating an artful city shows through the many murals and sculptures throughout the downtown area.
The beloved “Sunflowers” sculpture at the corner of Plum Street and Ward Street will become a permanent piece in Red Wing.
The sculpture was purchased and donated to the city by an anonymous source. They are requesting the sculpture be moved to the Red Wing Public Library.
“Sunflowers” was added to the sculpture walk downtown last June. It will stay where it is currently until its time on the tour is over.
Public Works will help with moving the sculpture to its new home by the library.
“Thanks to a generous anonymous donor, the sculpture won't be just a temporary addition to the Red Wing art scene,” the city posted on their Facebook page.
The City Council accepted the anonymous donation a few weeks ago during a council meeting.
“We're grateful to see this artistic piece of sunshine stick around,” the city stated on their Facebook page.
During the sculpture walk over the summer, tour guides gave some insight into the inspiration of the artwork.
The idea for “Sunflowers” came from an experiment that artist Dale Lewis was trying.
By welding nails to a circular piece of metal, he decided it looked like the center of a sunflower. The idea bloomed from there.
Lewis then collaborated with artist Gerie Thelen on the fused glass petals to add the bright yellow color.
On the sculpture a short description says, “Who would imagine one man’s fascination with the texture of nails would morph into a sunflower sculpture? After creating an interesting pattern by welding nails on a recycled matter platter, the center of the sunflower emerged.”
During the sculpture walk tour over the summer Art Kenyon said, “In the morning when the sun breaks right across the street these petals just light up and it is quite dynamic.”
