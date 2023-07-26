As the final week of July approaches, the coming month of August arrives with baggage for many parents– in the form of new backpacks and school supplies.
Buying school supplies in preparation for the new school year is often a financially burdensome task for parents.
Fortunately, campaigns such as United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” school drive do their part to lessen the burden on parents, and provide children with the school supplies necessary to ensure their academic success.
For more than a decade, United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties has provided students with backpacks containing pencils, pens, crayons, markers, colored pencils, erasers, glue, scissors and notebooks.
Last year, over 300 backpacks filled with supplies were distributed between the three counties, and this year they hope to provide more.
On Tuesday, United Way board members made an appearance at the Red Wing Aces game to raise money and awareness for their school drive.
“We have a couple of volunteer events when this [school drive] wraps up. Volunteers can help us sort through and pack everything we get,” Director of Development for United Way Alexa Bjornstad said. “Then we have a distribution night August 18 from 4-7 p.m. at the Elks Center. Families can come and there will be a meal provided, and then they can grab a backpack.”
School supplies from the Walmart registry may be purchased online by following the QR code link.
For those purchasing supplies in person, use the public donation bins located at the Merchants Banks in Red Wing and Cannon Fall, the Red Wing Public Library, the Elks Lodge, and the United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties.
United Way will continue to collect supplies and donations until August 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.