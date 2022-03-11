The Center on Rural Innovation recently released findings from a case study of Red Wing. The study, titled “The Case for Rural: Red Wing, Minnesota,” looks at how the community can promote and develop a tech-centric workforce.
Red Wing was one of the few rural communities studied by CORI for its “The Case for Rural” series. The other communities were Ruston, Louisiana; Newport, Arkansas; Platteville, Wisconsin; Ada, Oklahoma; and Portsmouth, Ohio. This study was completed using funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Stacy Nimmo is the executive director of Red Wing Ignite. She said of the importance of focusing on technology and entrepreneurship in rural communities, “So back about in 2010, our federal spending in rural counties was almost $700 less per person than in urban counties; a significant difference. So there's a large disparity.”
Nimmo added, “There is this perception that innovation can only happen in urban settings and that entrepreneurialism can only happen in a couple of select cities. And that is so far from the truth because innovation happens everywhere. And entrepreneurialism can happen anywhere.”
One of the main focuses of the study is Red Wing Ignite’s regional approach to helping entrepreneurs, specifically through the Entrepreneurs First Collaborative (E1).
The study uses a wheel to describe E1, where Red Wing Ignite is the center and the spokes are the organizations partnered with Ignite.
Currently there are 15 organizations that are part of E1, including University of Minnesota Extension, Destination Medical Center, Northfield Enterprise Center and Collider.
The collaboration of 15 organizations means that local tech entrepreneurs can receive support, resources and connections with organizations with “niche knowledge about a variety of entrepreneurial and educational topics.”
Nimmo described the community partnerships as “a density of resources,” adding, “We don't have the capacity to be able to support every tech entrepreneur, or every entrepreneur that might exist here in Red Wing or here in Goodhue County. But we've been working on building relationships with other organizations that have wonderful support. And so we openly refer people that we're working with back and forth to one another and not only does that increase the amount of idea sharing, it increases the potential for grant funding.”
The study says of the collaborative practice seen in Red Wing, “once it is adopted, a regional approach to rural tech-based economic development can be so effective.” There are four reasons listed for the efficacy of the regional approach:
A regional approach can break down the silos between organizations, create greater trust, and facilitate knowledge sharing.
A regional approach builds a broader network of contacts, entrepreneurs and tech-centric people who can support each other, creating a virtuous cycle.
A regional approach creates a wider array of opportunities for those seeking to pursue a career in the tech space, and support those in need of digital skills.
A regional approach can influence the way that money flows to entrepreneurs, tech education, and digital skilling programs.
The study concludes, in part, “Red Wing is recognized locally, regionally, and nationally as a rural community that is developing a strong digital economy ecosystem. … The case of Red Wing shows that such regional collaboration can take years of regular communication and community engagement, but is an investment that can support entrepreneurs and rural economies across a wide-reaching area.”
Nimmo had a similar take-away from the study, “great things are happening right here in Red Wing. We are garnering attention from communities all across the United United States right now for the work that has been done right here in our own backyard. And it really is all in thanks to partner organizations and those that we work with, for the efforts in building this collaboration that will only serve to benefit all of us and our local areas.”
