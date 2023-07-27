A group of hardworking students put together two shows this summer through the Hobgoblin Summer Theater Intensive.
The performances Bizarre Bingo Night and Aliens vs. Cheerleaders were shown back to back this week in the Red Wing High School Little Theatre.
The 10 students in the summer intensive put their heads together to write Bizarre Bingo Night.
“We are doing two performances. The first one we wrote is called Bizarre Bingo Night, it is basically about a bizarre bingo night at the senior center where someone fake dies and everyone gets framed and there is an investigation,” student Luci Grider said.
The students all had a hand in writing Bizarre Bingo Night. They all put suggestions and ideas into it and they worked on it for two weeks this summer.
“We had two main writers, but we all put in ideas and collaborated together,” student Kyle Roth said.
The second performance Aliens vs. Cheerleaders was a story about “world domination” on behalf of the aliens.
“The aliens want to take over the planet, but then the cheerleaders have to stop them,” student Chloe Bru said.
Putting the two performances together in just two weeks posed some challenges for the students.
“I wouldn’t say it wasn’t a huge struggle, but it was chaotic at times,” the students said.
During the summer intensive the students all learn different aspects of theater and putting shows together.
They form different committees that focus on specific tasks like publicity, set design, costuming and more.
The intensive has been an ongoing program for several years, and some of the students have been participating for seven years.
