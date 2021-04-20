The Red Wing School Board met on April 19 to discuss different topics, including a student walk out that day, Native American student funding, shortened quarantines and more.
Student walk out
On April 19 at 1 p.m., 50-100 students from various grade levels staged a peaceful walk out to protest social injustice at the Red Wing High School.
This was part of a coordinated effort by Minnesota Teen Activists and over 100 different schools participated statewide.
“Even though this was not a school sponsored event, I am proud of the way all of our students and staff handled the situation today,” George Nemanich, high school principal, said.
The event lasted about 25 minutes and students who participated assembled in the front of the building, heard from a speaker, held a moment of silence and then proceeded back into the building.
A few staff members were present to ensure the safety of the students and school remained in session while the walk out took place, the principal said.
Native American student funding response
The ad hoc committee met and reviewed the resolution in response to the letter of non-concurrence from the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC). The letter has been approved and will be sent to the AIPAC for their viewing. More detailed information to come in the weekend edition.
Shortened quarantine for students
The board has adopted a 10-day quarantine beginning April 26 for students exposed to someone who has COVID-19.
Per the Minnesota Department of Health close contact guidelines, students who have one close contact experience may be considered for a shortened quarantine option.
Shanda Jorgensen, Red Wing School District’s health and safety consultant, said that another school that has done this “had success with the shortened quarantine and have not seen any short-quarantine kids come and spread COVID within their school so far.”
Students who qualify for a shortened quarantine must have no symptoms, have had only one close contact exposure and receive a negative PCR test on or after Day 8 of quarantine.
After Day 8, students must monitor their symptoms through Day 14 and stay home if any symptoms appear.
Twin Bluff playground
The board approved a Twin Bluff playground and the district will allocate $70,000 toward the construction.
Alan Gaylor, the director of building and grounds, added that “students raised over $25,000” for this project.
The playground will be located between the primary school entrance and Twin Bluff Road.
Wood chips or rubber wood chips will be used to allow for future expansion and the first phase of the playground is predicted to be constructed by this summer.
The city of Red Wing will provide in-kind contributions for earthwork, drain tile, engineering and labor for cement.
Educational plan strategic directions
Jess Whitcomb, curriculum director, presented the progress on two parts of the 2019-2025 strategic. Highlights include:
Direction 1: Providing excellent educational opportunities to enhance student learning and engagement with proven instructional strategies and technology integration.
The Winger Flight Path Journey: the district increased communication, had career speakers and used aligning courses and curriculum.
K-6 specials: the district used Kindergarten Kits, career awareness curriculum and Wonders.
Curriculum: the district focused on math, creative and culturally relevant curriculum.
Direction 4: Providing high quality efficient services through the strategic investment and allocation of resources.
The district has focused on alignment of K-6, all staff evaluations, recruitment and retention and making informed decisions.
