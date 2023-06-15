Red Wing High School students have been working hard in preparation for their trip to Ikata, Japan this summer.
The Red Wing Sister Cities Commission regularly planned trips to Red Wing’s sister cities in the past. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been three years since the last trip.
This year six students will be traveling to Ikata in July. They have been fundraising for the trip over the past several weeks.
“The six Red Wing student representatives have been busy bagging groceries at Family Fare on various weekends. The next time you stop by, make sure to ask them about their upcoming trop and what they are looking forward to learning in Japan,” the Sister Cities Commission posted on their Facebook page.
In early August, Red Wing will be welcoming and hosting another six students from Ikata.
The students from Red Wing were introduced to the Red Wing City Council on Monday.
“I have to say a huge thank you to the City Council for your financial support, this program could not happen without the support of the people in Red Wing,” Sister Cities Commission member Gretchen Anderson said.
The students will spend some time in Ikata and correspond with their city officials as a part of the Sister Cities program.
“These kids are going to go over and represent us,” Anderson said. “They are going to show our sister city how we live and how we act, what we believe in and when those students come here it’ll be that turnaround.”
The students introduced themselves to the council, and shook each of their hands during the meeting.
“Just like in Ikata, they will likely meet the council members and the member and so I wanted them to come and shake your hands, so you can see how strong and devoted they are,” Anderson said.
The students are eager to travel to Ikata next month. They are counting down the days to see what Red Wing’s sister city is like.
