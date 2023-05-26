Student artists were celebrated by the Red Wing Sister Cities Commission for their Young Artists and Authors Showcase competition.
The Sister Cities Commission takes art submissions every year for the YAAS competition.
They first hold a local level competition, the winner has their artwork submitted to the international competition.
Each year the competition has a theme that students can use as a guide when making their pieces.
This year’s theme was food security in their own communities.
During the Sister Cities Commission meeting this week, the top three finalists were recognized for their submissions.
First place winner Lucy Johnson and third place winner Ellen Tift attended the meeting to talk about their art pieces.
“I will be honest, at first I struggled with this project. As someone who has never had to struggle with shortage of food, I wanted to make a respectful and sympathetic piece,” Johnson said.
Her piece depicts someone walking up a staircase of food and it is titled “Distracted.”
“I thought it was about time humans take accountability for the food waste that we have been responsible for in various decades. In my piece, there is a human on their phone walking up a pile of food … humans rely on food to stay alive, but we also take it for granted. We should stop and think about how much food we waste, but we are distracted.” Johnson said.
Third place winner Tift spoke about her Her piece called “River Water.”
The art focuses on water quality, and how climate change has impacted the water quality in some communities.
“Climate change has affected the quality and quantity of water around the world. Clean and abundant water is necessary to produce and harvest food through farming and fishing,” Tift said.
“Our Red Wing community relies on the health of the Mississippi River. In my piece the water and the rocks represent bodies of water that communities rely on for food production, and the hands are the people in those communities,” she continued.
The second place winner, Benjamin Stone, was unable to attend the meeting. His piece is called “Three Sisters.”
In the description for his artwork he stated, “My piece shows the three sister crops- corn, beans and squash- supporting each other, representing unity. I chose to illustrate this unity because I believe if we are to move forward towards food security for all, that unity is necessary.”
All of the submissions will be displayed at Mandy’s Coffee and Cafe in early June.
Johnson’s piece has been submitted to the international contest and results will be released later this year.
