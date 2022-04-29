Fifth grade student, Sienna Yockey from Red Wing, was recognized by the Red Wing Elks Lodge for her local, regional and state winning essay.
Yockey entered the Elks Lodge essay contest last fall, after winning at the local level, the essay was sent to the regional and state level for judging. Now, her essay will be entered to represent the state of Minnesota on the national level. She will compete against students from all 50 states.
The essay contest prompt was “what does loving your country mean to you?” Yockey wrote her essay as a story about a yearly tradition she has with her grandpa on Memorial Day.
In her essay she wrote, “Today was the day they would go down to the cemetery and place American flags by the headstones of all the veterans who have served our country.”
Yockey said this tradition was something she has done with her grandfather years. She said, “We've been going every year for about four years now.”
The contest was for fifth- and sixth-grade students, and Yockey’s essay won out of 250 other essays statewide. She was awarded $350 from the Red Wing Elks for her winning placements. She said, “I’m going to use the money toward a college fund.”
Fred Tremper, Americanism Chair for the Red Wing Elks, and Patsy Nesteby, Exalted Ruler, presented the award to Yockey at the ceremony.
“Each year the contest starts right around the fall, and we have two categories, fifth and sixth graders and the seventh and eighth graders. We judge the essays here first at the lodge level and then we choose a top three and send those off to the district level. Then they choose a winner and forward that along to the state contest,” Tremper said.
Each year the essay prompt changes, but it always involves the idea of patriotism. The essay contest originated in the 1950s as a way to promote patriotism among young students.
Yockey found out about the essay contest from her grandpa, Wayne Gustafson, and that is how she got the idea for her essay. She had no idea that she would go on to win the state contest.
“I didn’t think I would win at all, so I definitely wasn’t expecting it, which makes it very rewarding.”
In her story she wrote, “The annual tradition with my grandpa is a small thing that I can do to serve my community and express my gratitude for what others before me have done for this country where I live and can be free.”
Yockey will be reading her essay again on June 14, for the Elks Lodge Flag Day ceremony. The Red Wing Elks lodge will be hosting the essay contest again in the fall. It is open to students in the community.
