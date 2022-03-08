Red Wing Arts is celebrating young talent and creativity with artwork by students at the four Red Wing public schools. The Student Art Show will be on display at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery from Friday, March 11, through Sunday, April 10.
The community is invited and encouraged to visit the Red Wing Arts Student Art Show and attend a free opening reception along with students and their families on March 11.
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade and their families will be at the gallery from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Students in seventh through 12th grade and their families will be at the gallery from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Nearly 50 pieces by students from Burnside, Sunnyside, Twin Bluff and Red Wing High School will be showcased in this special exhibition. The Student Art Show has been an annual tradition at Red Wing Arts for the past 29 years and features a variety of media: watercolor, ink, digital, charcoal, graphite, acrylic paint, tempera paint, oil paint, oil pastel, crayon, clay, mixed media, and collage work along with other art forms.
Red Wing High School art specialist Kristin Bray said of the show, “I can say that we really appreciate and look forward to this show every year because – for our art students – this is a ‘game day’ where they have the opportunity to be recognized by their community for sharing their talents, hard work, and passion in the fine arts.”
Red Wing Arts Gallery and Communications Director Mary LaRoche added, “This is one of our more diverse exhibits of the year. Our gallery visitors will be intrigued and inspired by the imaginative work created by our very own community of young artists.”
Red Wing Arts Executive Director Emily Guida Foos said, “We appreciate the efforts of the art teachers who inspire students to explore their imaginations, their creative selves and their talents. Red Wing Arts enjoys providing this opportunity for student art to be valued as fine art and featured in an art gallery. We hope that this experience encourages the students and the community to come back to the gallery and take in other exhibitions.”
Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery is located at 418 Levee St. in historic downtown Red Wing. An online gallery can be accessed at redwingarts.org.
