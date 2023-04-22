Red Wing had many activities and events scheduled during Earth Week this week. 

In the downtown area, hanging in many of the businesses windows, were colorful depictions inspired by Earth Day. 

Students from schools throughout Red Wing were asked to design a poster for Earth Week. 

The designs were to be depictions advocating for a healthier planet. 

Some of the posters are advocating for more recycling and others are warning of a dull future if the planet isn’t taken care of. 

One of the posters says “save our seas.” 

The students took many approaches to advocating for a healthier planet. 

Some locations showcasing the work include the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce, Mandy’s Cafe and Tootsie Too’s. 

There are many more spots to see the art, the community is invited to walk around downtown to find them all. 

The posters will be displayed in the various locations through April 22.

