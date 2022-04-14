Red Wing City Council member Laurel Stinson announced her candidacy for Minnesota House of Representatives District 20A. She is running as the Democratic Farmer Labor endorsed candidate.
Stinson is from Florence Township and grew up in Red Wing. She currently serves as a council member at-large for the city of Red Wing and is approaching the end of her term.
There will be an open seat for election for Red Wing City Council as she is not running for re-election.
“My time on City Council during the past four years really opened my eyes to how much opportunity is out there for our communities,” said Stinson.
With the announcement of her running for District 20A representative, there will be no overlap between her current position on the council and the House seat if she is elected.
Stinson is an arts activist and non-profit leader and feels that her experience living in rural Minnesota has helped her to see the challenges facing farmers and rural communities.
“Our communities need affordable housing, equitable health care, clean air and water, quality work, and arts and cultural opportunities,” Stinson stated.
Stinson believes that there should be more women representation in elected office, and this was one of the reasons she wanted to run for the District 20A office.
In a statement announcing her candidacy, she said, “As the state representative for District 20A, I will fight for opportunity for rural residents. Opportunity for workers, opportunity for farmers, opportunity for all.”
Stinson hopes to be the person to connect residents in the region to resources. During her time as council member, she became more aware of the groups and organizations available to people in rural communities that provide resources and opportunities.
Two potential candidates sought out endorsement and did not receive it. Currently no one has publicly stated they are running for the same seat in the upcoming election.
The primary election for the seat will be held in August of this year, and the general election will take place in November.
“We have different needs in rural communities than they do in the larger cities, and I’m excited to be that person to bring those opportunities to residents and farmers in the region,” Stinson said.
