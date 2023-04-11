Balance of Power, a statue in Levee Park next to the river, was removed in anticipation of high waters.
The statue is a crowd favorite on the Red Wing sculpture walk. To protect it from any flooding Red Wing Arts had it moved into storage until the river recedes.
“When the water gets higher, we don’t want any debris to damage the sculpture,” Red Wing Arts Program Director Heather Lawrenz said.
The city will be removing structures from parks to protect them from the water as it continues to rise.
Red Wing Arts has already prepped inside its building, they are expecting flooding in their basement as the level of the river increases.
“We moved all the art we have in storage upstairs and what is left down there we have on tables off the ground,” Lawrenz said.
Neufeldt Industrial Services helped move the statue from its place in Levee Park.
It is quite the process removing a sculpture and base that is over 1,000 pounds.
Drilling the welding between the statue and the base, moving the statue with a crane and getting everything onto a truck took about an hour.
Red Wing Arts extended its thanks to Neufeldt Industrial Services, the removal of the sculpture was unplanned, and they were able to help with short notice.
“We are so grateful that they could come out and remove the sculpture in time before water gets to it,” Lawrenz said.
For those who enjoy walks along the river and stop to see the sculpture, there will be many more opportunities to see it.
The statue will be returned to its spot in a few weeks, it is being leased for another year and will remain in Levee Park until next spring.
Balance of Power depicts two eagles, very fitting for the spot near the river.
The description of the sculpture says, “Sculptor Pati Stajcar created this striking bronze sculpture depicting two eagles scrapping in a fight or mating ritual; the artist prefers to let viewers interpret which.”
