A Minnesota state historic tax credit has been available for redevelopment of historic buildings since the original bill passed in 2010. This credit may become unavailable after the legislature adjourned before passing an extension on the bill.
Many small towns across the state relied on these tax credits for redevelopment projects, including projects Red Wing.
The current project to redevelop the former Associated Bank project in Red Wing is still in the planning stages. Developers were hoping to apply for the state tax credits to cover a portion of the cost.
The projects can still move forward without the tax credits, but it does create some difficulty.
“It makes the projects a little more difficult to fill some of our financial gaps,” said Kyle Klatt, Red Wing community development director.
Although the Minnesota tax credits may become unavailable, developers can still take advantage of some of the federal tax credits that are continuing to become available.
According to the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office, “The Minnesota Historic Structure Rehabilitation Tax Credit offers a 20% state tax credit for qualified historic rehabilitations, and parallels the existing federal rehabilitation tax credit.”
The office released a statement saying it will no longer be accepting applications for the program.
“On May 23, 2022, the Minnesota State Legislature adjourned without passing an extension for the Minnesota Historic Structure Rehabilitation Tax Credit,” read the statement. “The program will sunset after June 30, 2022. SHPO will no longer accept new state Part A applications for the program.”
If the state legislature doesn’t hold a special session to pass this bill, it will affect some of the projects that have not yet secured that funding.
“There are federal tax credits, and those are not expiring and will still apply. But basically it halves the amount that would be available in tax credits for the projects that are eligible to use them,” Klatt said.
City development officials are hoping that the legislature will hold a special session and is strongly in favor of an extension. This portion of the tax bill in particular that includes the state tax credits for historic buildings has bi-partisan support.
“This was in the tax bill that was recommended by both the House and the Senate and without this being approved right now it is set to expire on the 30th, and we are not the only city that is concerned about that,” Klatt said.
Red Wing has a historic district that brings visitors to the city and is enjoyed by the local community. Because of the unique building structures, Red Wing is a perfect example city to use these tax credits. Many other historic cities are in the same position.
“Other cities that have historic buildings are in the same boat where there are potential projects that really could make use of those credits for rehabilitating these older buildings, and it does hurt the available source of funding,” Klatt said.
The tax credits were originally made available to repurpose old historic buildings in the state that were being unused. Some of the historic buildings are difficult to redevelop because of the need to preserve the buildings while creating something new out of them.
The state creating a 20% tax credit to developers for projects in historic districts helped with funding and creating solutions for that extra cost of redevelopment that can be difficult.
Many of these projects have focused on creating housing out of the historic buildings. In a time when housing is a strong need in communities like Red Wing, the tax credits are helpful in closing that housing gap.
As of now, there is no certainty in whether or not a special session will be held to extend this bill and allow for new projects to access these tax credits.
Some projects that have already applied and have been approved for the credits will still receive the money. However, projects that do not yet have approvals like the Associated Bank building, the tax credits are uncertain and may never be approved.
