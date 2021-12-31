Customers who renew their 2022 vehicle registration online or by mail will experience a delay in receiving their registration stickers and cab card. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division was informed by 3M that supply chain issues and a plant explosion are contributing to a delay in sticker stock being delivered to Minnesota.
The delay only affects customers who renew by mail or online. Customers who renew in person will receive their registration stickers during their visit.
What Happened
Registration stickers and cab card stock for registrations that expire in 2022 are not yet available from the vendor. The vendor, 3M, points to global supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an explosion and fire at one of their supplier’s plants. The state continues to work with 3M and the printing vendor to plan for printing and distribution once production is restored.
3M reports the first shipment of stock arrived on Dec. 24, with subsequent deliveries to be made in early and mid-January. The vendor intends to operate 24 hours a day to print the stickers and cab cards once the stock in received.
Who’s Affected
There are approximately 52,000 online and mailed-in registration renewals already submitted for January. DPS-DVS anticipates more than 320,000 more registration renewal applications for registrations expiring by the end of January.
People who renew in person at a deputy registrar office are not affected. Customers who renew their registration in person receive their stickers and cab card immediately.
Next Steps
A customer’s online record is immediately up-to-date once they complete an online renewal or once their mailed application is processed. The state is contacting law enforcement ensuring they are aware of the supply chain issues. Law enforcement will see a valid registration in the system when they check someone’s license plate.
Minnesotans who renew online should keep a copy of the receipt they receive when they complete the online transaction. Customers should keep that receipt in their vehicle.
If questioned by law enforcement drivers can show their online receipt or let the officer know they renewed online or by mail and have not received their registration stickers. The officer’s computer will show the registration is valid.
Customers can also check the status of their registration at drive.mn.gov. In the vehicle services section of the website click on “more vehicle services” then “check my plate/sticker order status”.
Customers whose registration expires in January have until Jan. 31 to renew their registration and until Feb. 10 to display the registration. The state believes 3M will be able to provide enough stock so this is not an issue for February renewals.
Renewal Options
Minnesotans who need to renew their vehicle registration have several options.
Visit a deputy registrar office to renew in person. .For office locations and hours, visit drive.mn.gov or call 651-297-2005.
Renew your vehicle registration online at drive.mn.gov.
Mail the vehicle registration by sending the bottom half of the renewal notice with a check or money order for the total amount shown on the renewal notice made payable to DVS Renewal to: DVS Renewal, PO Box 64587, St. Paul, MN 55164-0587
