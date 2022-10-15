More than 100 people registered for Saturday’s Stand with Ukraine event, and First English Lutheran Church was filled as the people of Cannon Falls demonstrated their support for the Petrenko family and the community of Brovary, Ukraine.
Halyna Petrenko and her daughters Veronika (Nika) and Yelyzaveta (Liza) fled Ukraine after the outbreak of the war at the end of February and arrived in Minnesota on June 1. The Petrenkos have stayed with Sasha Lugovsky; his wife, Erin, and their two daughters. Lugovsky is the cousin of Halyna’s husband, who died two years ago. Sasha immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager.
The event was put on by Urland Lutheran Church, of which Sasha and Erin are a part of, in conjunction with First English Lutheran Church. After a dinner that consisted of traditional Ukrainian dishes, as well as some live Ukrainian music, the attendees gathered in the church’s worship area to hear from Urland’s Pastor Drew Yackel, First English Lutheran Church’s interim pastor Mike Zaske, Nika Petrenko and Kathy Jacobson.
Flight from Ukraine
Nika captivated the audience when she recounted her family’s flight from Ukraine, and all it took to reach the United States.
She started by talking about how her mother woke her up one morning, stating that Halyna never woke her up, with the news that the war had started. The Petrenkos initially fled their city to stay with friends who lived outside of the city, because they lived in an apartment building that might not be safe if bombs started falling.
The Petrenkos were three of more than a dozen people staying in the one house and every time the air raid siren sounded, they had to flee to the cellar. The sirens sounded so often that they got little sleep, especially when they were forced to crowd into the cellar.
After a week staying at the house in the country, the third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia failed, and the Petrenkos made the decision to flee the country. The plan was to go to Poland for at least a few weeks until the situation improved.
The family went from a local train station to a much bigger hub where there were thousands of people gathered. Everyone, from babies to the elderly, waited outside for hours in the late winter waiting for a chance to get on a train to the border.
“When the first train came, the train was for moms with only children to 1 year,” Nika described. “I just remember there was only three cars in the train and how everyone ran to it. The train just was full of people, the children were pressed, they were yelling because there was no space to move, fathers were trying to pass diapers through windows.”
Another train arrived at the other side of the station, which resulted in thousands of people grabbing children and suitcases to try and get on, but the train never stopped.
Nika noted that no lights were on in the trains or at the train station because they were afraid the Russians would see them and bomb them. They were not even allowed to use their phones.
Eventually the Petrenkos boarded a train and were forced to sit on the floor for the 16½ hour ride to the station near the Polish border. There was only one toilet for every couple of cars. They then took a bus to the border, where they had to cross on foot.
“After we crossed the border, I remember the relief that we were in a safe place,” Nika said. “There it was just a huge building. There were a lot of stores but they were closed, and they just let a lot of Ukrainians in so they could sit, there were beds, there was food, they really helped a lot. The Polish people gave everything.”
Nika counted that they stayed in 13 places over the course of six months. They debated staying where they were, going home or going abroad. Canada was brought up because they had started a program for settlement of refugees.
The family decided to start the process of going abroad while knowing they could change their mind along the way. They ended up in Finland while they continued the application process and they knew nobody there, relying on friends of friends or complete strangers.
It was at this point that Sasha and Erin submitted an application for the Petrenkos to come to the United States, which was approved, a stressful process because they did not have their passports. Eventually they were able to get passports just three days before their departure for the U.S.
Ukraine connection
Even before the war broke out, Urland Lutheran Church has had a connection with Ukraine in their partnership with the Church of Our Father’s Love in Brovary. Brovary is a community just east of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The congregation has had a relationship with the Church of Our Father’s Love since 2007 and routinely sends supplies, mainly clothes, there.
Kathy Jacobson followed Nika by reading letters from Church of Our Father’s Love and their harrowing experience during the war. The town was occupied at one point by the Russians, who have since left. However, it suffered bombing and much of its civil infrastructure – like the power grids – require repairs which are projected to take years.
Part of the proceeds from the event will go to Church of Our Father’s Love and the Brovary community as they seek to recover.
Sasha Lugovsky finished the event by thanking everyone who has helped the Petrenkos and the congregation’s efforts to aid Ukraine. Nika received a scholarship to attend Mankato State University, the family has found a place to live in Mankato, and they will be moving there in the near future.
