As part of its community outreach focus, Red Wing’s Universal Music Center is holding a series of “Stages to the Stage” events on the first Saturday of each month, where local musicians stop by the UMC to talk about the steps they took to make money with their music.
This month’s guest was Ethan Lee Sadler, founding member of the Tennessee Stiffs.
During the event, Sadler was interviewed live by Josh Goyette. Both are instructors at UMC.
Sadler first played music at 10, when the band Jelly Roll invited him on stage to play bass. The crowd cheered and applauded, and Sadler remembers thinking, “That was pretty cool!”
Soon after, Sadler got a guitar and began teaching himself how to play. By 16, he and some friends put together a band called Chapter.
“After guitar, kind of everything opened up to me,” Sadler said.
As time went on, Sadler’s career catapulted him into playing at larger and larger shows. He quickly found that such massive shows weren’t for him.
However, when backing Robin Smith, Sadler met his future wife, Cara Buysse-Sadler. In 2011, the two began the Tennessee Stiffs in Austin, Texas.
Starting a new band was no small task, but Sadler told the audience, “Don’t be afraid to do anything, because everything’s scary at first.”
Early on, the group had to cater to the crowds and atmosphere of Austin. As they gained popularity, they were able to show off more of their own unique style.
Sadler said those early years are just a part of the job for every musician - a way of “paying your dues.”
In January, Ethan Lee Sadler and Cara Buysse-Sadler came to Red Wing, and they’ve already noticed another shift in their musical style.
Sadler also treated the audience to two performances.
Halfway through the interview, Sadler performed one of the Tennessee Stiffs’ staple songs, “Gypsy Death Rattle.” The band’s new drummer, Jake Ricks, came up from the audience to help him play.
Then, to end the event, Sadler played “Dare to Dream,” a song he’d written since his move to Red Wing.
UMC began the Stages to the Stage program in June, and plans to continue it each month into the future. Next month’s guest is planned to be Tom Peschges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.