In 1947 Vernon Gerlach found himself in a church basement with 13 students. This was the start of a Chrsitian day school that would later become what is now known as St. John’s Lutheran School.
For 75 years, St. John’s Lutheran School has been providing the community with a place for Christian education.
It all started in that basement.
In 1952, the present school building was built adjacent to the church on East Avenue. Today the school offers education for grades kindergarten through eighth. They also offer a preschool program called Little Blessings that started in 2007.
“We provide an affordable Christian education for all children in the Red Wing community. Our kindergarten through eighth grade classes are taught by dedicated teachers who strive for excellence,” the St. John’s school website states.
To celebrate the 75th anniversary, the church is hosting special services on Oct. 2 at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Following the services there will be a historical overview and acknowledgement of former teachers and students.
The event is one large reunion for people currently a part of the congregation as well as those who were once students, faculty and staff.
“I used to be one of the teachers at the school, and I’m really looking forward to seeing many of the past teachers I worked with and students that I taught over the years,” Janet Gehlar said.
They are celebrating accomplishments of the school and the students that once walked the halls. The special services will be led by former student and professor at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, James Danell.
The organist for the anniversary services will be Joel Ungemach the former principal and teacher at St. John’s Lutheran School.
The service will include a hymn written by a former teacher Alice Danell.
Later that day the church is celebrating with a picnic at Colvill Park that is open to the public.
In honor of the 75th anniversary, the congregation started a “Kudoboard” where former students and teachers can post old memories and photos. It is a “virtual celebration card,” and the church is encouraging anyone with a special memory to post it.
Some of the memories and stories posted on the board date back several years. There is a photo from the 1952-1953 boys basketball team, photos from a kindergarten trip in 2006 and many fond memories shared.
Looking back to 1947 in the church basement with only 13 students, Gerlach could only imagine what the school has become today.
Girl and boy sports teams, school plays, becoming the last surviving parochial school in 2011, and many other milestones brought St. John’s Lutheran School to where it is today.
