RED WING – In November 2021, among the rubble of what once was St. John’s Hospital, a construction worker found a peculiar metal box and decided to set it aside for later investigation.
“He thought, ’Hmm, this doesn’t look like it belongs in a pile of debris,’ so he gave it to us,” Bethanie Flattum, vice chair of administration at Mayo Clinic Health System, said. “We could tell right away that by how the box was welded shut, there was something important inside.”
Flattum and her team had the box opened as gently as possible and what they found was amazing.
“It’s a time capsule,” Flattum said. “Looks like the capsule was put in the walls of the building, and we found it all these years later. We are unsure when the box was placed, but it’s pretty cool.”
On Tuesday, March 1, Flattum, two representatives of the Goodhue County Historical Society and former radiologist Dr. William Wells, excitedly went through the time capsule.
“We found some pretty neat stuff,” Flattum said. “Like a roster of the nurses in 1909, training school for nurses pamphlet from 1904 and a photo of the nurses who graduated in 1904.”
Flattum said Afton Esson, curator of collections and exhibits for the historical society, plans on taking a closer look at the contents in the coming months. Afterward, Mayo Clinic will partner with him to create a display at an undecided location.
