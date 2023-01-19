The Red Wing City Council discussed issues and projects during a seven-hour workshop last week.
Some of the issues included the ambulance fund, the parking study, a new wastewater treatment facility and overall main goals and priorities from each council member.
Goals and priorities
Each council member brought their own priorities and goals to the table. Some council members wanted to focus on prioritizing spending and others wanted to explore housing options and new projects.
Council member Janie Farrar’s main goal going into this year is prioritizing spending and finding solutions to lower property taxes if possible.
Council member Ron Goggin also wants to prioritize spending. That includes looking for ways to find solutions for the ambulance fund and making sure there is funding available for the city’s needs.
Council President Kim Beise is prioritizing public safety.
“What can we do to get things staffed up and how do we remedy the shortage of workers in both departments,” he said.
Council member Don Kliewer brought a few goals to the table. He agreed that finding spending solutions is a priority.
He additionally brought a few project ideas to the table including a shooting sports complex for trap clubs in the city. Another project included a permanent structure at Baypoint Park for events.
In the Upper Harbor Renewal Plan there is a hope to add an amphitheater to that area and this structure would tie into that.
Council members Evan Brown and Vicki Jo Lambert brought concerns about housing and prioritizing additional housing to the community in coming years.
Lambert also brought goals that include retention and recruitment in city positions as well as accessibility for residents throughout the city.
Council member Becky Norton is prioritizing bringing in more representation for marginalized communities and for the Prairie Island Indian Community.
“I want to find ways that we can get those voices in our chambers and participate in surveys or on boards and commissions and find ways to make them feel comfortable,” she said.
Parking study
The city hired a company late last fall to conduct a parking study in downtown Red Wing.
The study will help them to gauge the needs in the downtown area when it comes to adequate parking. The study is ongoing and it identifies several public parking areas available.
In the coming weeks with the study, the city will start to survey those who are parking downtown to understand what daily parking experiences are like for the community.
They are looking at when the demand for parking is highest and what other cities are doing to mitigate parking issues.
As of right now they are still waiting on final results from the parking study to make decisions on whether more parking is needed or if other improvements can be made to the current parking.
One solution discussed was the possibility of parking permits for residents.
The city staff is wanting to find a balance between adding more parking and adding spaces for businesses and housing downtown.
Ambulance fund
Fire Chief Mike Warner presented statistics to the council from the ambulance service in Red Wing. In 2021 and 2022, 70% of the calls the ambulance made were to Red Wing residents.
In 2021, the ambulance service billed out $6.8 million and only received $2.1 million.
The conversation about the ambulance fund during the workshop focused on what options the city has for funding the ambulance service.
“Yes there’s cost, the ambulance is expensive, there is no argument about that,” Warner said. “Medical supplies have gone up, fuel is obviously going up.”
Interfacility transfers are a cost for the Red Wing ambulance service, taking patients from the Red Wing hospital to another Mayo facility takes money and time.
“We’re not going to far away locations because we need to make sure that the ambulance can come back. We also want to be compassionate, because these patients are coming from our hospital, they are our community members … it is a double-ended sword,” Warner said.
Beside the financial issues that come with the ambulance fund there is a staffing issue. They need to hire more staff and need a new ambulance to accommodate the growth of calls.
Funding may come out of the general fund to mitigate the costs.
Short-term rentals
Kyle Klatt presented the topic of short-term rentals to the council and why it is something they are working on this year.
“This one is becoming more of an issue for us, and we are seeing these types of uses and requests more often,” Klatt said.
Short-term rentals, also known as vacation rentals, include Airbnb and Vrbo.
Currently in Red Wing they are aware of about 20 short term rentals available, and they understand the growing interest.
The discussion with the council included permitting and inspection options for these rental types. The rentals impact various factors in the city like parking, housing availability and traditional hospitality businesses.
The city hired WSB to help create new regulations to address the short-term rental properties throughout the city. Ordinances may be introduced over the course of the year.
Wastewater treatment
The Wastewater Treatment Feasibility Study showed improvements that will be made and the cost of a new facility.
Council members and city staff heard a presentation from John Friel about the cost and plans for a new wastewater treatment facility.
The estimated cost of a new facility could range from $70 million to $134 million. The estimates are preliminary and the estimated opening date of the new facility is set for May 2029.
Other items discussed included gaining information on local option sales tax, updates on state bonding and other legislative initiatives and board and commission work plans.
These items will continue to be discussed as the year progresses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.