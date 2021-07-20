Stillwater is a historic lumber town located along the bank of the St. Croix River. With over 100 owner-operated stores and restaurants downtown, including antique shops, museums, art galleries and music venues, Stillwater makes for an easy and fun-filled day trip.
Here’s a summer day itinerary:
9 a.m., grab a cup
It’s coffee or tea time. Any great day trip starts with a little caffeination and Green Bridge Coffee Shop has you covered.
The owners are committed to serving the finest quality coffee by obtaining their beans directly from the UP Coffee roasting facility in Minneapolis.
Located right on Main Street, the shop is open Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
11:30 a.m., think Irish
Lunch calls for a meal from Charlie’s Restaurant and Irish Pub located in the Water Street Inn. The menu offers a wide selection of Irish-inspired foods and the pub boasts a patio right along the river.
Lunch foods are served 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Noon, stretch your legs
You can’t spend the day in Stillwater without walking along the pier and taking a look inside all of the shops. With so many different candy, antique, clothing, book and food shops, you could spend hours buying a ton of goodies to take home.
After shopping, don’t forget to take a photo of the iconic lift bridge while walking along the river -- you won’t want to miss it.
1 p.m., chill out
Since it’s summer and you are probably a little hot after walking around all day, grabbing some ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream is a must. The shop specializes in crazy and extravagant cones with a ton of toppings, including edible glitter.
Time to grab that Instagram photo to share with your friends and family.
5 p.m., go classic American
Now as dinner rolls around, you might head to Leo’s Grill & Malt Shop for a burger and fries. This vintage style grill serves all classic American diner faves and is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
7 p.m., listen to the beat
As the night comes to a close, the last stop in your Stillwater adventure might be Ziggy’s On Main for some live music. Check the website for the performance lineup to see who is playing.
Ziggy’s is open Tuesday-Thursday until 1 a.m., Friday-Saturday until 2 a.m., Sunday until midnight and Monday until dark.
