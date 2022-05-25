The 1st Congressional District seat replacement for late representative Jim Hagedorn is nearing closer after the primary special election was held Tuesday, May 24.
Former State Representative Brad Finstad won the GOP primary and will move forward alongside Jeff Ettinger, the former Hormel Foods CEO, as the DFL candidate.
Ettinger finished with 64.44% of votes and secured his spot for the special election DFL candidate. He said in a statement, “I’m honored and proud to have earned the support of southern Minnesota voters today.”
He continued, “While I’m not a politician, throughout the past two months, our campaign has traveled the entire district, listening to voters from every corner of Southern Minnesota.”
Finstad was in a close race with state representative Jeremy Munson. The two candidates finished within a few hundred votes of each other, Munson coming in at 36.99% of votes and Finstad at 38.07% of votes.
By the end of counting on Wednesday morning, Munson conceded to Finstad in the GOP primary. "Unfortunately, last night did not go as we had hoped," Munson said in a news release. "It seems God has a different plan for us."
Ettinger and Finstad will continue campaigning to fill the seat in the special election held on Aug. 9 which coincides with the statewide primary election.
That primary will include the same 1st Congressional District seat opening to fill the position after Hagedorn’s term ends at the end of the year.
Goodhue County residents will vote in the statewide primary election on Aug. 9 to fill the 1st Congressional district seat for the following term beginning in January. However, residents are unable to vote in the special election on Aug. 9 and will continue to be represented by Rep. Angie Craig until the end of the term.
The newly drawn 1st District does not take effect until January.
After winning the GOP primary, Finstad said in a statement, “I am in this race for the future of my family, your family, and our country. I am so blessed to have their love and support.”
He continued, “I am honored to have the backing of voters across southern Minnesota. Tonight’s victory is a victory for our southern Minnesota values.”
The position filled in the special election will only be held for five months, finishing out Hagedorn’s original term. Others in the race against the GOP and DFL candidates still have the opportunity to campaign for the following term that will be voted on in the August primary and the November general election.
