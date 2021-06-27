ROCHESTER -- The Southeast Minnesota community broke ground Thursday, June 24, for the Law Enforcement Memorial of Southeast Minnesota at Soldiers Field Memorial Park.
The Memorial honors the 33 fallen officers of the following Municipal, State, Federal, and Military agencies operating within Minnesota Sheriff’s Association’s Sixth District comprising Rice, Steele, Freeborn, Mower, Dodge, Olmsted, Goodhue, Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Waseca, Le Sueur and Houston counties.
