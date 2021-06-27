Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota logo
Anne Jacobson

ROCHESTER -- The Southeast Minnesota community broke ground Thursday, June 24, for the Law Enforcement Memorial of Southeast Minnesota at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. 

The Memorial honors the 33 fallen officers of the following Municipal, State, Federal, and Military agencies operating within Minnesota Sheriff’s Association’s Sixth District comprising Rice, Steele, Freeborn, Mower, Dodge, Olmsted, Goodhue, Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Waseca, Le Sueur and Houston counties.

Southeast Minnesota fallen officers as of June 15, 2021
Buy Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you