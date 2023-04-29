The downtown area said farewell to some favorite art pieces this week.
The sculptures on the Red Wing Art Walk were removed on Tuesday in anticipation of new pieces of art being installed this summer.
Two sculptures are remaining on the sculpture walk.
“Balance of Power,” located in Levee Park, and “Sunflowers” which will be moved to its permanent location near the Red Wing Public Library.
“Sunflowers” is added to the city’s Legacy Art Collection after an anonymous donor purchased the sculpture this year.
“Balance of Power” is a fan favorite, during the river boat season many people flock to the site to take photos and admire the large sculpture.
The sculpture is being leased for one more year.
It is currently in storage due to flooding in Levee Park, but it will be reinstalled with the new sculptures this summer.
Red Wing Arts, Downtown Main Street, city of Red Wing, Public Art Liaisons and Sculpture Tour Eau Claire all have a hand in this program.
The art downtown adds an extra flare to Red Wing.
Both visitors and residents enjoy this program, it makes walking downtown a little more exciting.
"Watching the sculptures come down prompts reflection on the value of this popular public art program in our community,” Red Wing Arts Executive Director Emily Foos said. “The temporary absence reminds us how much our community enjoys this program and prepares us for the excitement of the new sculptures coming soon."
New sculptures will be installed June 6 in many of the same spots located throughout the downtown area.
Red Wing Arts stated, “We invite the community to celebrate with us in Central Park at the Sculpture Walk Dedication on Wednesday, June 28 before the weekly Concert in the Park.”
Each year the sculptures featured on the art walk are on display for the duration of a year. They are always available for purchase.
There are some sculptures throughout Red Wing that are a part of the Legacy Art.
The spectacles, the Jester, and Synchronous are just some of the permanent art that Red Wing can continue to visit and enjoy.
More information about the art walk, visit redwingartwalk.com.
