...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St. Croix Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. .Rivers have crested and are falling. The light precipitation expected this weekend should have little or no impact on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 AM CDT Saturday, the stage was 682.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 AM CDT Saturday was 682.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 680.6 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 AM CDT Saturday, the stage was 17.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 AM CDT Saturday was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.4 feet Saturday morning next week. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Vernon, Allamakee and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Allamakee and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. .Other than McGregor IA which is still seeing major flooding, the rest of the Mississippi river sites in our forecast area are either seeing minor (Lake City, MN) or moderate flooding. While the area will likely see up to a half-inch of precipitation through Monday, this should have little to no impact on the flooding which is currently ongoing across the area. During the upcoming week, the Mississippi River will continue to slowly fall. By next Saturday (May 6), mainly minor flooding is expected from Wabasha MN to La Crescent MN, and minor to moderate flooding from La Crescent MN to Guttenberg IA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Saturday evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs and some residential sections near the river are evacuated. Water and Sewer service is turned off along Central Point Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Saturday was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 15.7 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 04/06/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning next week. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, The city of Frontenac and Bay City begin flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 AM CDT Saturday, the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 AM CDT Saturday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 13.7 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. &&