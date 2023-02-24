This week’s snowstorm fell short of the 23-plus inches that were originally predicted, but snowfall totals around Red Wing approached the 15-inch mark over the multiple days of the storm.
The National Weather Service reported measurements of 11 to 13 inches of snow in Red Wing for the storm, according to meteorologist Melissa Dye. Snow began falling Tuesday morning and continued through mid day on Thursday.
According to Goodhue County Sheriff reports, the department didn’t respond to any accidents Wednesday night.
The department did assist the Minnesota State Patrol on one accident during the storm.
The morning after the worst of the storm hit, residents were clearing off driveways and sidewalks.
Children were out enjoying the many inches of snow on Thursday.
The snow emergency in Red Wing ended at noon on Thursday, and plows continued to clear side streets and areas not included in snow emergency routes.
Many businesses and organizations throughout town closed early on Wednesday evening and were closed for the remainder of the week.
Before the storm hit Red Wing, city departments took important steps to prepare for the storm.
Public safety departments, public works and other city offices all have protocols they follow when the weather takes a turn for the worse.
Public Works worked diligently over the past several days to clear snow from streets across town and in the downtown area.
Businesses are back open this weekend and ready for visitors.
