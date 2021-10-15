GOODHUE COUNTY -- Community leaders discussed small dwelling options Oct. 13 during the third installment of the Economic Development Authority’s housing summit.
Jamie Stolpestad, partner of YardHomes, presented on accessory dwelling units and explained their benefits.
What is an ADU?
“An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) is a smaller, independent residential dwelling unit located on the same lot as a stand-alone (i.e., detached) single-family home,” according to the American Planning Association.
ADUs are generally 600 to 1,000 square feet and can be referred to as granny flats, backyard cottages, second suites and mother-in-law suites.
Some call them tiny homes, which is correct in the general sense, but ADUs are never on wheels while most often the former are.
The cost to build a small-size dwelling ranges from $112,000-$285,000, according to Building an ADU.
YardHomes constructs ADUs in a form of cluster developments where multiple units are on a residential lot. This option offers a community living experience, where residents tend to build stronger relationships.
“We're really focused on creating more homes for more people in more places,” Stolpestad said. “We feel strongly that we need to start thinking differently about what housing means, how to get housing and where to put it.”
Zoning
“Under Minnesota State Zoning Rules, an ADU must be specifically allowed in the zoning code of a jurisdiction otherwise it is presumed not permitted,” Stolpestad said.
Due to the modern nature of ADUs, most cities do not have a current ordinance about small-size dwellings. Local officials can create one through community engagement and coalition-building.
This process takes time but once a few dwellings are constructed, more people will be interested in them, Stolpestad said.
Benefits
Single families, empty nesters, aging individuals and first-time buyers are the primary demographics interested in ADUs. However, any homeowner or buyer can benefit from having a smaller dwelling on their property or purchasing one in a cluster development.
Benefits include:
A space for guests
Increased home value
Extra income from renting to a tenant
Live-in aide home
Cheaper cost of living
Less home maintenance while living in an ADU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.