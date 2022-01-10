The Red Wing City Council met at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, to end the business of 2021 and hold the 2022 organizational meeting. The first order of business for the organizational meeting was the election of the president, vice president and president pro tem.
Council member Evan Brown nominated Council member Becky Norton for president. The motion passed unanimously with no other nominations for president. Norton served her first term as president in 2021. She was first elected to the council in 2018, when she ran in a special election.
Council member Erin Buss nominated Council member Dean Hove for vice president. Hove served as vice president in 2021 and has also been president. Hove replied to the nomination that he likes the leadership roles to be moved around to different members of the council. Hove declined the nomination before nominating Brown for vice president. Brown had been president pro tem in 2021.
Brown was unanimously elected vice president.
The final seat elected was president pro tem. Hove nominated Council member Laurel Stinson, who was first elected in 2018. Stinson was unanimously elected pro tem. This is her first leadership position on the council.
