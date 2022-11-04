Red Wing Figure Skating Club members lace up their skates and get ready for lessons on Sunday evenings.
The club recently started for the season two weeks ago and skaters are hitting the ice each week. Currently there are 22 members in the club.
Some of the skaters have been a part of the club for years, the program is open to all ages and lessons are offered in group settings or one on one.
“I’ve been in the club for 38 years…I’m from Illinois so we didn’t have much ice because it is warmer there,” Anne Barlass said.
“I used to drive to Rockford to skate, I started skating when I was 9, and I took lessons. When I moved here I started to take lessons as an adult and I am one of the two charter members left in the club that got it started again,” she continued.
Barlass was a part of the group that started the club again in 1983 after there had been a break.
“They didn’t have the club after World War II, they shut it down then, and it was hard to get it back up and running, and so we started it again and got a charter going in 1983, and by 1984 we had our first show,” Barlass said.
The skaters learn new skills each week and over the course of several weeks they put together routines for a performance in March.
“This is the first year that we are doing community rec lessons, in other towns larger clubs do that and so we have taken over those lessons,” Barlass said.
The junior club is made up of younger skaters just learning the basics and starting out, the full club is open to anyone of all ages and they participate in the end of the season performance.
Each club member can take lessons with the two coaches and there are various settings lessons can be taken in.
“There are all kinds of lessons, you can do semi-private lessons with two other friends, you can do just two in a lesson or you can do complete private lessons,” Barlass said.
“I’ve been skating since I was about 2, and I’m 17 now, so I’ve been skating for about 15 years,” club member Alice Harnly said.
Figure skating has been Harnly’s hobby for many years, and she grew up skating in her own backyard.
“My dad makes a backyard rink for us every year. He used to stuff a teddy bear in his coat, so that I would chase him out to the center of the ice to get me to skate because I used to not like to, but now I love it,” Harnly said.
Harnly started skating with community recreation lessons through the city and eventually joined the club.
“I started community rec lessons when I was about 4 or 5 and then I joined this figure skating club when I was 6 or 7 and my first show was when I was in first grade,” Harnly said.
Some members started with little experience on the ice, and the club offers adult lessons as well as the junior club lessons.
“I joined the club and started after the skating unit in gym class, and I really liked it, so I signed up,” club member Ethan Scott said.
The club is still welcoming new members for this year, for more information email redwingskating@gmail.com and for more information visit the club’s Facebook page at Red Wing Figure Skating Club.
