Months of preparation and skill training has led up to the Red Wing Figure Skating Club’s annual show this weekend.
This year’s show will have 19 performances each differing in age and styles.
“We have 19 performances ranging from large groups to soloist numbers. This includes two guest skater groups traveling from other communities to participate in our show,” Amanda Groh from the program said.
The skaters started in September to learn new skills, they practiced at Prairie Island Ice Arena every Sunday.
“The skaters have been skating since September to build their skills and to get ready for the annual ice show,” Groh said.
At the beginning of February, the skaters began learning routines and putting their annual show together.
“The individual performance routines start coming together at the beginning of February,” Groh said.
The show will offer a fun environment and vibrant atmosphere, the skaters are looking forward to showing the community what they have been working on since September.
“We strive to have a fun and entertaining show for all ages to attend. Lots of color, lights and action,” Groh said.
The Red Wing Figure Skating Club is open to all ages and they have more than 20 skaters that participate.
Some of the skaters have been a part of the club for several years and they continue to skate with the club because of their passion for it.
“Our club offers membership to anyone that has a passion for ice skating. Our current members range from late 70’s to six. That is what makes our club so special,” Groh said.
The show KaleidoSkate is this weekend March 18 at 7 p.m. and March 19 at 2 p.m. at Prairie Island Arena.
Tickets can be purchased in advance through Red Wing Skating Club members or at the door on the day of the event.
