RED WING -- In January Randall Hemmerlin, the former executive director of the Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment authority, retired after 14 years. Shortly after his retirement the HRA began a search for the next executive director. Now, the search is still ongoing.
Corrine Stockwell is the interim executive director for the HRA. She answered questions about the process of finding the next director, why it has taken so long and the goal timeline moving forward.
What is the HRA's process of searching for an executive director?
We have contracted with David Drown Associates, an HR hiring firm. The process includes posting for the position on several websites that are affiliated with housing and calls and emails to prospective candidates. Once closed, David Drown Associates will conduct a thorough background check and contact references; both personal and business. Following that, the candidates will conduct a video interview, work and personality testing, which will be evaluated by our board. The board will review these items and choose the candidates to interview. Both board and senior staff will conduct interviews and give tours of our properties and the city. This is a full day interview process. After the interviews, the board holds a special meeting to choose the candidate they want to offer the position to.
Why is the search starting over?
David Drown Associates originally posted for the position on Feb. 10 and closed on March 10. We had 11 applicants, two didn’t follow through with the interview process, so the HRA Board of Commissioners were able to view nine online interview videos. Of the nine, the board chose to interview four candidates. One of the candidates was from out of state and decided to not continue with the process, and another had to be removed due to something in their background check. This left the board to interview two candidates. An offer was made to one, but she declined after a couple days. The board then offered the position to the second candidate, but he accepted another offer. The board then decided to offer an interview to one more candidate, but decided against him. It was then decided to open another posting, but waited a couple months to get a fresh pool of candidates. This new posting opens Tuesday, Aug. 10, and will close Tuesday, Sept. 7.
When do you hope to have the next permanent director in place?
Candidate selection will be chosen at a special meeting on Sept. 28, with interviews on Oct. 19. We are hoping to have a new executive director hired and starting around Thanksgiving.
How has your experience serving as interim executive director been? Could you see yourself taking a position as an executive director for an HRA organization?
It has been an interesting process acting as interim executive director. My position is finance manager with the HRA. I have a full grasp on the finances of the agency, some of the community development aspects have been more challenging. Fortunately, we have a strong network of colleagues to refer to, to assist me with getting the ball rolling on new projects and loans. I have received tremendous support from our knowledgeable staff for other areas of housing that I may not have full knowledge of to assist me as well. Our staff have done a fantastic job at keeping the ship going in the correct direction. As far as taking a position as an executive director, I am up for the challenge. I see it as a learning position. Things are ever changing in the housing and development worlds, so you can never just sit back and not expect to progress as an agency without going out and finding new programs and funding. I find that to be very exciting as I love learning and growing in the work that I do.
What should residents know about the HRA? Is there anything else that you want to add?
The HRA is committed to creating a safe and comfortable home for all of our residents. We are constantly searching for ways to keep our properties up to date and safe for all. We were recently awarded funds to update electrical within Jordan Towers I, and have recently passed Real Estate Assessment Center and admin inspections in Jordan Towers II with above standard scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.