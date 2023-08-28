In the bluffs across the bridge from Red Wing into Wisconsin sits an apple orchard owned by two local sisters.
Clare and Madeline Neenan bought the land for Driftless Orchard in 2016 and began planting apple trees a year later.
“This land wasn’t originally an orchard when we bought it in 2016, we started planting the trees in 2017 so it is a pretty young orchard still,” Madeline Neenan said.
The two sisters both had an interest in agriculture and farming and decided to pursue the dream of opening their own apple orchard-Driftless Orchard.
“We both were interested in farming and had orchard experience from previous jobs, so we started slow and we have about 1,000 trees right now. We plan to plant another 1,000 next year,” Madeline Neenan said.
Prime apple season is fast approaching, Driftless Orchard is opening Labor Day weekend and they will be open every weekend through October and depending on the weather, into November.
During the off season, the sisters also grow strawberries and asparagus and will occasionally open the doors to the orchard in the spring. But fall is the optimal time to visit the orchard.
Aside from the you-pick apples bringing visitors into Driftless Orchard, there are some friendly farm animals to visit with, a farm playground a pumpkin patch to pick from and spectacular views to take in.
The orchard sits in the valley between the hilly bluffs which provides a scenic view from the top of the hill when heading down into the apple trees. The orchard also has a scenic overlook nestled into the walking path on the way down to the orchard.
The Neenan sisters work full-time at the orchard a few times a week, Madeline Neenan lives in Red Wing while Clare Neenan lives at the orchard.
Their families have a big hand in everything running smoothly.
“My husband and I live here and he is very involved, Madeline and her husband live in Red Wing and he helps out too. Our parents come to help us with child care and our dad goes to the farmer’s markets,” Clare Neenan said.
This season they are excited to welcome the surrounding communities to pick their own apples and pumpkins. The two sisters are actively posting updates on the Driftless Orchard social media pages, to stay up to date with various activities and hours people can follow them on Facebook.
Their website is also up to date with their hours and what they are growing at driftlessorchard.com.
Some of their current apples include Honeycrisp, Zestar, Ginger Gold and more. After picking some apples, visitors can explore the land and take advantage of other activities.
At the orchard, they have a cider press that they use on the weekends when they are open.
“On the weekends we do cider pressing a lot. Our cider press is at least 100 years old and we invite people to turn the crank and throw apples in to see the process,” Clare Neenan said.
The two sisters grew up in Hastings, not far from the orchard in Hager City. They lived on a hobby farm and loved the rural setting growing up and they continue to enjoy that at their orchard now.
Giving their kids the same rural experience has been a delight for them over the years while the orchard has been in operation.
“It is fun watching our kids picking apples all the time and enjoying the orchard,” Madeline Neenan said.
She recalled a memory from when the orchard first opened, “I remember one of the first times we were open there was a kid with his family and they were out picking apples for a while and as they were walking back to the car I heard him say ‘mom can I have another apple’ really excitedly and it is fun seeing families enjoy the space the same way we do and seeing them comfortable here.”
