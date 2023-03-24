Youth artists have a chance for their work to be featured internationally.
The Youth Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS) is hosted by Sister Cities International.
The Sister Cities Commission in Red Wing holds a local contest annually, the winners at the local level will have the opportunity to have their work entered into the international contest.
The commission has had finalists in the competition in the past.
“A few years back we were excited to have a finalist, Carolyn Hanson, in the art competition,” Nancy Preuit, Chair of the Sister Cities Commission YAAS committee said.
The commission joined with Red Wing Arts to host a traveling showcase of different finalists' works.
“When a local commission has a winner they are invited to host the traveling showcase in their community. We collaborated with Red Wing Arts and the showcase was presented at the Depot Gallery that year,” Preuit said.
The commission usually receives only art entries, but the contest has many categories. There are competitions for classic art, digital art, photography, writing, poetry and music.
The commission is hoping to receive a variety of entries in different categories this year; they are anticipating many art entries like they have in past years.
“This year we have put an added focus on getting competitors in competitions other than the art contest,” Preuit said. “We are very pleased to be expecting at least one entry in the music competition. When there is only one entry, the judge will determine if the quality of the work merits entry into the international contest.”
The local contest is judged by local artists in the community.
“This year Dawn Zero Erickson and Matt Quinn, both active members of our local art community, have agreed to judge the entries in the art competition,” Preuit said.
“Gretchen Anderson, a now retired longtime music teacher in Red Wing, has agreed to judge the music composition contest,” she continued.
The commission will also see all the entries and their scores from the judges before making final decisions on the local winners.
Any student 13 to 18 years old that is a Red Wing resident at the time of the entry deadline is eligible to participate in the competition.
The local competition deadline is April 1 and the international deadline is May 1.
“During the month of April judging will be completed and the winners in each category will be forwarded to the international competition. The top one to three winners selected will move on,” Preuit said.
Winners will be officially announced at the April 29 Sister Cities Commission workshop.
The commission offers cash awards for the top three entries, as long as they meet a standard of quality that is determined by the judges.
First place receives $150, second place receives $75 and third place receives $50.
To enter, applicants can submit the application and two dimensional art to Lisa Acker at 419 Bush St. between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. All electronic submissions along with the application can be sent to lisa.acker@ci.red-wing.mn.us.
More information can be found on the city’s website at red-wing.org/985/Young-Artists-and-Authors-Showcase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.