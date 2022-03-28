At 7:23 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one-vehicle rollover crash with injuries on County Road K, east of 790th Street in Ellsworth.
A 1996 Honda Accord operated by Francisco Rivera, 27 years old from Red Wing, was traveling eastbound on County Road K when he lost control and entered the north ditch and overturned.
Rivera and his passenger Cassy Hoven, 36 years old from Ellsworth, were both trapped and extricated from the vehicle.
Both occupants were transported from scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance to Red Wing Mayo Hospital in Red Wing with undetermined injuries.
Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was Ellsworth Fire Department and Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.
