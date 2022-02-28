The Pierce County Sheriff reported a single-vehicle rollover crash occurred Feb.25 at 9:41 a.m. on Highway 63 north of 830th St. in Trenton Township. Injuries were noted.
According to the news release, early Friday morning 81-year-old Donald Hochmuth was driving his 2008 Chevy Colorado northbound when he lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch and overturned.
The passenger, 80-year-old Chloe Hochmuth from Frontenac, was trapped in the vehicle and later extricated by responding authorities.
Both occupants were transported from the crash site by ambulance to Red Wing Mayo Hospital with undetermined injuries.
The Ellsworth Fire Department, Red Wing Fire Department and Red Wing Ambulance Service assisted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.