Gerald Pieper, a 75-year-old from Ellsworth, was operating a 2011 Peterbilt fertilizer truck on Thursday, June 23. When Pieper attempted to turn from Highway 65 onto eastbound County Road J the truck rolled on its side.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the one vehicle rollover around 4:55 p.m.
Pieper was extricated from the vehicle and transported from the scene by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with underdetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service and Ellsworth Fire Department.
