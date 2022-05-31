At about 8:37 p.m. on Friday, May 27, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single motorcycle crash on Hwy 10 in Trimbelle Township.
It was determined that a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Lawrence Coone, a 60-year-old from Prescott, was traveling westbound on Hwy 10 near Hwy 63. Coone hit gravel, causing him to lose control. Coone crossed the centerline and struck a guardrail located on the south side of the roadway.
Coone was transported from the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, Ellsworth Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The Crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
