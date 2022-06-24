At about 9:17 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle crash with injury on 810th Street near Highway 10 in Ellsworth.
Stacey Radunz, a 42-year-old from Hudson, was operating a 2007 Dodge Caravan southbound on 810th Street when he lost control and entered the west ditch.
Radunz was transported from the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to the MAYO Hospital in Red Wing with undetermined injuries.
Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on scene was the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, Ellsworth Fire Department and Ellsworth Police Department.
