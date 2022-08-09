The Red Wing City Council heard presentations for the Popular Annual Finance Report and introductions for the new 2022 Red Wing Royal Ambassadors at the Aug. 8 council meeting.
Finance report
Kathy Weigand summer finance intern presented the 2021 Popular Annual Finance Report to the council.
Finance Manager Sue Iverson introduced Weigand to the council and explained how the finance report will be dispersed to the residents in the community.
“This is a four-page fold out, and it will go out in the utility bills next month, and it is also on the website. We are also working on getting it translated into Spanish. We will also have 100 extra copies so people can pick them up and can be used as handouts,” Iverson said.
The Popular Annual Finance Report is a shortened version of the annual comprehensive report that is more than 250 pages long and is highly detailed. The full comprehensive report is available for the public to view online; however, this is a shortened version that is more accessible that still hits the main points.
“The PAFR is very different from the comprehensive report although all of the information is taken from that report. This report avoids technical jargon, is much less detailed, it is only four pages,” Weigand said. “The goal of this is to be accessible and understandable for anyone that wants a better idea of the city’s finances.”
This year in the 2021 PAFR there is an outline of the city’s fund types, a comparison of tax rates to other surrounding cities, general fund expenditures and revenues and explanations of each fund type.
Legislature special session
Administrative Business Director Marshall Hallock presented to the City council a proposed resolution requesting Gov. Walz call a special session to finish the work of the Minnesota state legislature.
“We think this letter is extremely important because as most know the legislature left a lot of unfinished business from the last session,” Hallock said.
“It is extremely timely given that the state stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid, some of which would flow to the benefit of Red Wing. We have outstanding capital bonding requests, and furthermore we can’t expect the next legislative session to pick these items up and run with them because the next session would require a lot of education and effort,” he continued.
Hallock requested and encouraged the council to approve this request. Council member Dean Hove said, “I think this is a very good idea and with that I’ll make the motion to adopt the resolution.”
It was approved.
Port Authority update
Community Development Director Kyle Klatt gave a report with updates from the Port Authority. During a recent Port Authority meeting, the board discussed their budget and changes to their budget.
“The main item on our agenda for that meeting was reviewing the budget for 2023, the Port did adopt a motion to approve a preliminary levy and a preliminary budget for 2023,” Klatt said.
“One of the big things that we changed from previous years in the budget was moving some of the capital items that were previously being shown both as revenues and expenses out of the budget completely and the board and staff felt that makes the budget a little bit easier to understand,” he continued.
The Port Authority is expecting some large capital expenditures for riverfront improvements like the Little River bulkhead repairs and other projects with large expenses.
During the Aug. 2 Port Authority meeting, the board approved motions for sign and awning grants to Red Wing Arts and Hispanic Outreach. This is a part of the Port Authority’s sign, awning and facade grant program.
“The board did talk about the status of that program, and I think the program itself is seen as very valuable, but there were some questions about whether the signs we are receiving and the improvements are consistent with the overall mission and intent ,” Klatt said.
Other updates about the levy and downtown redevelopment were given during the meeting as well.
“These are capital project improvements that we have going on, they really affect the ability of the Port of Red Wing to operate, and I feel that those are critical infrastructure projects needed, and we have to get done,” council member Evan Brown said.
Quick hits
A motion to accept the Red Wing Police Department’s 2022 second quarter report was approved. Police Chief Rohr made the request.
The new 2022 Red Wing Royal Ambassadors were introduced at the meeting. Gabrielle Mueller, Courtney Colwell and Madison Odziemski each gave a brief statement about their upcoming year as royal ambassadors.
Council member Laurel Stinson gave a brief report from the recent Great River Rail conference she attended over the weekend. Meetings occurred with the Wisconsin counterparts discussing potential routes along the Great River Rail into more towns across Wisconsin.
During the public comment session, Beth Breeden addressed the council on behalf of the Red Wing Homeless Shelter Committee about the increasing numbers of homeless residents in the community. She presented some of the resources the committee provides and partnerships with other local organizations including Hope Coalition
Mike Montgomery made a public comment about a recent event during a different City Council meeting when a motion was made to approve a bonus for City Administrator Kay Kuhlmann following a closed session meeting. He expressed his concerns about the approval and expressed that he felt that he was ignored and not allowed to comment on the issue during the meeting.
Approval of appointing John (Jay) Hill to the Sustainability Commission for a first term.
