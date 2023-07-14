With tourism season in full swing, people visiting Red Wing may be staying in the city’s hotels, or in a short term rental like an Airbnb or Vrbo.
Earlier this year there were many discussions about the short term rentals, and how the community would like the city to approach the expansion of short-term rentals.
The discussions were mixed with some community members firmly against the rentals popping up around Red Wing. Others were welcoming and excited to see the new ways people might be staying in town.
There are already a large number of short term rentals available to stay in on apps like Airbnb and Vrbo, many of the hosts in Red Wing are hoping to see the opportunity to provide this to tourists remain in place.
The Red Wing Advisory Planning Commission has been studying the topic of short term rentals, also known as Semi-Transient Accommodations. This study has taken place over the last several months.
The Advisory Planning Commission is holding a public hearing on the proposed zoning text amendments for short term rentals on July 18, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers.
“The City’s current regulations for short-term rentals are covered by the Semi-Transient Accommodations use, specifically sub-defined as a retreat center/vacation home,” the city stated in a news release.
Currently the regulations on these types of rentals are minimal, and this is a concern for some who don’t want the city to become full of short-term rentals.
“The current regulations for the use are minimal and the City Council, Planning Commission, staff, and multiple residents have indicated that additional consideration of the use is needed and that possible regulation revisions may be needed,” the city stated.
The last public meeting to gain insight on this topic was held in March. During that meeting many attendees voiced concerns or support and asked questions.
“The Planning Commission conducted a public meeting in March of this year to gather information from residents, business owners, and operators of short-term rentals in order to understand all opinions on the topic and to help guide the study and develop possible revisions to the Zoning Ordinance,” the city stated. “In addition, the Planning Commission has reviewed the topic on a nationwide basis and also a more regional basis.”
Main concerns that the commission is discussing include: impacts on residential neighborhood character, impacts on housing cost and available housing stock, zoning district allowance, noise and traffic, enforcement and more.
As the study by the Planning Commission is coming to an end, they are proposing multiple zoning text amendments.
“The proposed text amendments would broaden the definition of short-term rentals and allow them in any district that allows for housing or transient type uses (hotels and motels), create specific performance standards/regulations for the use, develop a quota system to prevent oversaturation in residential neighborhoods, and create a new permit type called an Interim Use Permit (IUP),” the city stated. “The procedure for the review of Interim Use Permits mirrors the process used for Conditional Use Permits (i.e., application requirement and public hearing procedures).”
The text amendments will be available to the public for review in the July 18, meeting packed that is published on July 14, and available on the city’s website.
The city has asked that any questions and further information requests be directed to Kyle Klatt, community development director at kyle.klatt@ci.red-wing.mn.us and at 651-385-3697, or Steve Kohn, planning manager, at steve.kohn@ci.red-wing.mn.us and at 651-385-3622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.