The Pierce County Board met Feb.22 to increase the clerk of court and sheriff salaries for 2023-2026.
Clerk of court will receive $68,682 starting 2023 with a 1.5% increase each following year.
Sheriff’s salary will increase 6% in 2023 at $93,752 with a 1.5% rise each following year.
The board also discussed jail security cameras and a $55,800 safety equipment donation.
Jail security cameras
In April 2021, a resolution was adopted that authorized $44,796 for security camera and cell repairs at the jail. However, this was based on an estimation and due to unforeseen costs, funds need to increase.
Board members approved Tuesday night the finalized amount of $47,507.80 for labor and conduit installation, and $25,814.51 for camera licensing.
The security upgrades will incorporate additional cameras, equipment to improve coverage and enhance audio function.
Safety equipment donation
The Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $55,800 from the Badger State Sheriffs’ Association, Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County and an anonymous private donor to purchase personal safety equipment.
Sheriff Nancy Hove plans to obtain a drone, 15 ballistic vests and five ballistic shields with the funding in the next coming months. Deputies and other employees will then utilize the tools to better protect themselves and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.