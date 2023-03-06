Goodhue County sheriff's deputies rescued nine people stranded on an ice sheet that broke away in the Mississippi River on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office received a call at 6:36 p.m. that nine people were stranded in the middle of Lake Pepin.
According to the sheriff's report, “They had entered on the ice from the Maiden Rock, Wisconsin, landing.”
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the ice along Lake Pepin and parts of the Mississippi River are dangerously thin.
“The combination of a warm winter along with the recent precipitation have created dangerous conditions,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The current from the Mississippi River also complicates the ice conditions of Lake Pepin.”
The Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources and the Lake City Fire and Ambulance responded to the call Sunday.
Air boats were used to transport the three children and six adults that were stranded to shore.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Deputies are working today on getting snowmobiles, ATVs, and fishing gear off the ice sheet.
The sheriff’s office is advising that no motorized vehicles should be driven onto the ice for the remainder of the season, and those who are on the ice should use extreme caution.
