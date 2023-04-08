The Goodhue County Sheriff confirmed April 1 something suspected by local residents for a long time – Pepie, the monster, lives in Lake Pepin.
In a video announcement posted on the sheriff's Facebook page, Marty Kelly announced divers had seen a “serpent like creature.”
The video starts off appearing serious. In the end, though, it was an April Fools’ joke.
Kelly started the video by saying, “As you may know we have had a string of incidents where vehicles have broken through the ice on Lake Pepin.”
“Yesterday morning, during an attempt to recover these vehicles, the Goodhue County Sheriff's office discovered something shocking,” he said. “Members of our dive team, while aiding in locating these vehicles recorded via their GoPro cameras what is clearly a serpent-like creature.”
Kelly went as far as saying they conferred with a biologist from the University of Minnesota.
“We can confirm that we have recorded the legendary Lake Pepin monster, otherwise known as Pepie,” Kelly said.
The video has viewers hooked until the end when they show video from the “sighting” of Pepie.
It was all an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank.
The video is on the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Facebook page and has garnered more than 1,000 likes and 70,000 views.
Many of the commenters said they fell for the joke at first.
“Marty! Why did I think it was going to be real? Guess I forgot about what day it was,” one commenter said.
The joke was shared over 800 times by people, all hoping to prank their friends too.
The video can be found here: https://fb.watch/jKOFV9Jys4/
