For many years the Sheldon Theatre Brass Band has been performing as the resident performing ensemble.
The band was formed in 1989 in conjunction with the restoration of the Sheldon Theatre.
Some of the founding members are still in the band today. In fact many of the members have been a part of the ensemble for many years.
“We have some of the founding members from 1989 still playing. I joined in 1991,” President of the band Rick Peterson said.
While some of the ensemble members are Red Wing locals, others come from all over Minnesota.
“We draw musicians from all over. Some come from the Twin Cities, Northfield, River Falls, Red Wing, Wabasha, Lake City and more,” Peterson said.
The history of the ensemble’s formation stems from a smaller brass band that was based in Red Wing.
“The band evolved out of what was called the Red Wing Brass Quintet,” Peterson said. “There were five individuals that played for many years, and they discussed where they wanted to go with it and what the next step was.”
Historically towns in Europe all had their own brass bands, the founding members took inspiration from this.
“All of the little towns in Europe had their own brass bands, back in the 18th and 19th century the brass bands were made up from the mining companies,” Peterson said. “All of the instruments play in treble clef, and they are all fingered the same except the trombone.”
This allowed players to move around and play different instruments if there were sections that needed filling in.
“People don’t do that anymore, but back when the bands started that is how they worked,” Peterson said. “Our band is based on the historic bands in the U.K. and Europe.”
The ensemble has a set number of members. They compete against other bands, and they have to maintain that number.
“There is a set number that you have to have and that is it. There are competitions where you have to have set numbers in each of the sections,” Peterson said.
The band is made up of members from many different backgrounds.
Some have been musicians or worked within the music industry for many years. Others have jobs outside of the music realm, and this is a hobby for them.
“I was a band director and we have several music educators that play in the band, but we also have engineers, nurses, sales people. You name the type of job and we have people that are playing. One of our members is a professor of physics,” Peterson said.
The band tours around the state for performances. They have their annual concerts like the Red Wing Arts Concert in the Park, River City Days and their Holiday Concert at the Sheldon Theatre.
In addition to those performances, they play in cities all around the state.
“We have played in Princeton, Hudson, Lake City, Wabasha. We played with the Zumbrota High School band,” Peterson said.
They also play at the Vintage Band Festival in Northfield each year.
“We have played there every year since it started, I think about 15 years now. There are historic bands from around the country that play there,” Peterson said.
The band has always been the resident performing ensemble for the Sheldon Theatre. The partnership has cultivated a strong relationship between the two organizations that will last for years to come.
“That is the history of the band. In 1989 when the Sheldon was being remodeled, they were looking for a group to be the resident ensemble. We developed a relationship with them. We aren’t under their umbrella, but we carry their name,” Peterson said.
They are proud to carry that name and represent Red Wing wherever they go.
Peterson said, “We have a big history of performance and we pride ourselves on representing Red Wing and the Sheldon Theatre wherever we go. We try to be good ambassadors in promoting Red Wing.”
